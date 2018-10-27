The state weather bureau warns Rosita (Yutu) will bring heavy rain and very strong winds next week

Published 11:45 AM, October 27, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) slightly strengthened after entering the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, October 27.

In a press briefing at 11 am on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Rosita now has maximum winds of 200 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 185 km/h and gustiness of up to 245 km/h from the previous 225 km/h.

The typhoon is already 1,345 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, still moving west at 20 km/h. It has a huge diameter of 800 kilometers.

PAGASA said tropical cyclone warning signals may be raised in parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon as early as Sunday evening, October 28.

Moderate to heavy rain from Rosita may begin hitting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon starting Monday evening, October 29. Also on Monday evening, Signal No. 1 could be raised in Metro Manila.

Strong to very strong winds are also expected to affect parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon beginning Tuesday morning, October 30.

Then, also on Tuesday, Rosita might make landfall in the area of Isabela and Cagayan. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas in the typhoon's path, especially those in low-lying communities or in mountainous regions. Residents should be on alert and follow authorities' instructions.

"Huwag kayong magpatumpik-tumpik o ipawalang-bahala ang bagyong ito," said PAGASA Weather Division chief Esperanza Cayanan in the press briefing.

Rosita's track is similar to that of Typhoon Ompong (Mangkhut), which made landfall in Cagayan last September 15. Ompong triggered deadly landslides, particularly in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Cayanan also advised travelers heading for provinces next week to closely follow updates on the typhoon.

Sea travel is risky in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon and in the seaboard of the Samar provinces.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Saturday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Calayan, Cagayan, Isabela, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Rosita is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

The northeast monsoon will also trigger light rain in Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Region, CAR, and Cagayan Valley on Saturday. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will also have localized thunderstorms on Saturday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. Flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com