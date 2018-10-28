Rosita (Yutu) is already 645 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan, as of Sunday evening, October 28

Published 11:35 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nearly two dozen areas were placed under Signal No. 1 on Sunday evening, October 28, as Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) headed for Northern Luzon.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Rosita is already 645 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan. It is still moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon slightly weakened late Sunday, but it continues to pose a threat. It now has maximum winds of 180 km/h from the previous 200 km/h and gustiness of up to 220 km/h from the previous 245 km/h. Its diameter is also smaller, from 800 kilometers to 700 kilometers, though this is still considered wide.

Signal No. 1 is now raised in 23 areas:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Abra

Apayao

Benguet

Ifugao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Group of Islands

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

Aurora

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Rizal

Camarines Norte

Areas under Signal No. 1 are expected to experience intermittent rains and winds of 30 km/h to 60 km/h within the next 36 hours. (READ: Cagayan braces for Typhoon Rosita a month after Ompong)

Moderate to heavy rain and strong to very strong winds may begin hitting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon starting Monday evening, October 29. Also on Monday, Signal No. 1 could be raised in Metro Manila. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, October 29)

On Tuesday morning, October 30, Rosita could make landfall in the Isabela-Aurora area. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas in the typhoon's path. There might also be storm surges in coastal areas of Isabela, Cagayan, and Aurora.

"Everyone is advised to refrain from outdoor activities," said PAGASA in its bulletin.

Sea travel is also risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, as well as in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Sunday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Calayan, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Zambales, Bataan, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Surigao, Siargao, and Dinagat Islands.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Based on Rosita's latest forecast track, it will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, October 31.

Rosita is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Aside from the typhoon, the northeast monsoon will also trigger light rain in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon on Monday.

The rest of the country, meanwhile, will have localized thunderstorms on Monday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. Flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com