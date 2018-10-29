Rosita (Yutu) is projected to make landfall in the southern part of Isabela between 5 am and 7 am on Tuesday, October 30

Published 2:15 AM, October 30, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) is just a few hours away from making landfall in the southern part of Isabela, as it maintained its strength in the early hours of Tuesday, October 30.

In a bulletin issued 2 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Rosita is already 130 kilometers east northeast of Casiguran, Aurora. It is still moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 150 km/h and gustiness of up to 185 km/h. It has a diameter of 600 kilometers.

Below are the areas under tropical cyclone warning signals.

Signal No. 3:

Isabela

Quirino

northern part of Aurora

Nueva Vizcaya

Ifugao

Benguet

La Union

Ilocos Sur

Mountain Province

Pangasinan

Signal No. 2:

Cagayan

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Tarlac

Nueva Ecija

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

southern part of Aurora

Zambales

Pampanga

Bulacan

Signal No. 1:

southern part of Quezon

Batanes

Babuyan Group of Islands

Rizal

Metro Manila

Laguna

Batangas

Bataan

Cavite

Camarines Norte

Rosita is projected to make landfall in the southern part of Isabela between 5 am and 7 am on Tuesday.

After making landfall, the typhoon is expected to cross Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, and La Union. It might exit landmass on Tuesday afternoon.

Moderate to heavy rain and strong to very strong winds already began hitting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Monday evening, October 29. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas in the typhoon's path. There might also be storm surges up to 3 meters high in coastal areas of Isabela, Cagayan, Aurora, Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union, and Pangasinan.

Residents of some coastal areas and landslide-prone areas preemptively evacuated ahead of Rosita's landfall. (READ: Cagayan braces for Typhoon Rosita a month after Ompong)

Sea travel is risky in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, in the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, and in the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and Mindanao.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Monday for the western coast of northern Palawan, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Albay, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Surigao, Dinagat Islands, Siargao, and Davao Oriental.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 5.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Meanwhile, classes have been suspended in various areas due to Rosita. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, October 30)

Based on the typhoon's latest forecast track, it will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday evening, October 31.

Rosita is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com