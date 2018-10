Rosita (Yutu) hits Dinapigue, Isabela, at 4 am on Tuesday, October 30

Published 5:05 AM, October 30, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, at 4 am on Tuesday, October 30.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced the landfall in a Facebook post.

More to follow. – Rappler.com