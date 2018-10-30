Signal No. 3 remains up in Ifugao, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, Mountain Province, Ilocos Sur, Pangasinan, and La Union as of late Tuesday morning, October 30

Published 11:35 AM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) was crossing Nueva Vizcaya late Tuesday morning, October 30, with its next stop expected to be Benguet.

The typhoon earlier made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, at 4 am on Tuesday. It was previously expected to head for Ifugao after Isabela, but it slightly shifted downward to Nueva Vizcaya.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Rosita is already in the vicinity of Bambang, Nueva Vizcaya. It is moving west southwest toward Benguet at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 230 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Below are the areas under tropical cyclone warning signals.

Signal No. 3:

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

Mountain Province

Ilocos Sur

Pangasinan

La Union

Signal No. 2:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Aurora

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Signal No. 1:

Babuyan Group of Islands

Bulacan

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Bataan

Rizal

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

After Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, and Benguet, Rosita's path is also expected to include La Union and Pangasinan. It would then likely exit landmass on Tuesday afternoon.

The typhoon has been bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. (READ: Isabela bears brunt of Typhoon Rosita)

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas in the typhoon's path. There might also be storm surges up to 3 meters high in coastal areas of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union, and Pangasinan.

Residents of some coastal areas and landslide-prone areas preemptively evacuated ahead of Rosita's landfall. (READ: Cagayan braces for Typhoon Rosita a month after Ompong)

Sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and in the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Tuesday for the western coast of northern Palawan, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, and the eastern coast of Albay.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 5.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Classes have also been suspended in various areas due to Rosita. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, October 30)

Based on the typhoon's latest forecast track, it will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, October 31.

Rosita is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com