Rosita (Yutu) maintains its strength early Tuesday afternoon, October 30, as it passes through provinces in the north

Published 2:30 PM, October 30, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Rosita (Yutu) began crossing Benguet early Tuesday afternoon, October 30, while maintaining its strength.

The typhoon earlier made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, at 4 am on Tuesday. It then passed through Nueva Vizcaya, and now Benguet. Following Benguet, it will head for La Union and then Pangasinan, before exiting landmass on Tuesday afternoon, possibly before 4 pm.

In a bulletin issued 2 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Rosita is already in the vicinity of Sablan, Benguet. It is moving west at a slightly slower 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

The typhoon continues to have maximum winds of 140 km/h and gustiness of up to 230 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Below are the areas under tropical cyclone warning signals.

Signal No. 3:

Ifugao

Nueva Vizcaya

Benguet

Mountain Province

Ilocos Sur

Pangasinan

La Union

Signal No. 2:

Cagayan

Isabela

Quirino

Aurora

Ilocos Norte

Apayao

Abra

Kalinga

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Pampanga

Signal No. 1:

Babuyan Group of Islands

Bulacan

northern part of Quezon including Polillo Island

Bataan

Rizal

Metro Manila

Cavite

Laguna

Batangas

Rosita has been bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. Isabela, in particular, bore the brunt of the typhoon. (IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Rosita's onslaught in Isabela)

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas in the typhoon's path. There might also be storm surges up to 3 meters high in coastal areas of Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, La Union, and Pangasinan.

Residents of some coastal areas and landslide-prone areas preemptively evacuated ahead of Rosita's landfall. (READ: Cagayan braces for Typhoon Rosita a month after Ompong)

Sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and in the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Tuesday for the western coast of northern Palawan, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, and the eastern coast of Albay.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 5.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Classes will remain suspended in some areas on Wednesday, October 31, due to the effects of the typhoon. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, October 31)

Based on Rosita's latest forecast track, it will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon.

Rosita is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com