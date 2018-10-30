There are no more areas under Signal No. 3 as Rosita (Yutu) weakens. But Signal Nos. 1 and 2 are still up in several areas.

Published 8:35 PM, October 30, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Rosita (Yutu) weakened from a typhoon into a severe tropical storm early Tuesday evening, October 30, as it continued moving toward the West Philippine Sea.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Rosita is already 145 kilometers northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

It is moving west at a slightly faster 30 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 25 km/h.

Rosita's maximum winds are down to 110 km/h from the previous 125 km/h, while its gustiness decreased to 135 km/h from the previous 190 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Rosita earlier made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, at 4 am on Tuesday. After hitting Isabela, it crossed Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, and La Union. It then left landmass through La Union at 2 pm. (READ: Clearing operations ongoing in typhoon-hit Isabela)

There are no more areas under Signal No. 3. Below are the areas under Signal Nos. 1 and 2.

Signal No. 2:

Pangasinan

La Union

Benguet

Ilocos Sur

Signal No. 1:

Abra

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Nueva Vizcaya

Nueva Ecija

Tarlac

Zambales

Kalinga

Ilocos Norte

PAGASA warned that stormy weather will persist in areas under Signal No. 2. Travel by land is still risky.

Rosita has been bringing heavy rain and strong winds to Northern Luzon and Central Luzon. Isabela, in particular, bore the brunt of the tropical cyclone. (IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Rosita's onslaught in Isabela)

PAGASA warned that flash floods and landslides remain possible. No more storm surge advisories were given as of 8 pm.

Residents of some coastal areas and landslide-prone areas earlier evacuated ahead of Rosita's landfall. (READ: Cagayan braces for Typhoon Rosita a month after Ompong)

Sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of areas under tropical cyclone warning signals, and in the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Tuesday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the western coast of northern Palawan, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Classes will remain suspended in some areas on Wednesday, October 31. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, October 31)

Based on Rosita's latest forecast track, it will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon.

Rosita is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com