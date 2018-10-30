Severe Tropical Storm Rosita (Yutu) is moving over the West Philippine Sea, away from land

Published 11:50 PM, October 30, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Only Signal No. 1 was raised as of late Tuesday evening, October 30, as Severe Tropical Storm Rosita (Yutu) moved over the West Philippine Sea, away from land.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Rosita is already 195 kilometers west northwest of Dagupan City, Pangasinan.

It is moving west at a slightly slower 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 30 km/h.

The severe tropical storm maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 110 km/h and gustiness of up to 135 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Rosita earlier made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, as a typhoon at 4 am on Tuesday. There was serious damage in the province. (IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Rosita's onslaught in Isabela)

After hitting Isabela, Rosita crossed Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, and La Union. It then left landmass through La Union at 2 pm on Tuesday. (READ: Clearing operations ongoing in typhoon-hit Isabela)

It only weakened into a severe tropical storm early Tuesday evening.

Below are the areas remaining under Signal No. 1:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Benguet

Zambales

Pangasinan

PAGASA warned that western parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon will continue to experience moderate to heavy rain due to Rosita. Flash floods and landslides remain possible, so residents should stay on alert, especially if they live near rivers, in low-lying areas, or in mountainous areas.

In Mountain Province, at least 4 people were killed in a landslide that buried a local office of the Department of Public Works and Highways. A 5-year-old girl was also reported dead in a landslide in Kalinga.

Residents of some coastal areas and landslide-prone areas earlier evacuated ahead of Rosita's landfall. (READ: Cagayan braces for Typhoon Rosita a month after Ompong)

Sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, and in the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Tuesday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, the western coast of northern Palawan, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Classes will remain suspended in some areas on Wednesday, October 31. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, October 31)

Based on Rosita's latest forecast track, it will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday, either late afternoon or early evening.

Rosita is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com