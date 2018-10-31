But western parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon will still have light to moderate rain due to Severe Tropical Storm Rosita (Yutu)

Published 11:45 AM, October 31, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Severe Tropical Storm Rosita (Yutu) weakened further on its way out of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Wednesday, October 31, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Rosita is already 265 kilometers west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur. It is now moving north northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) after being almost stationary or hardly moving early morning.

Rosita now has maximum winds of 90 km/h from the previous 100 km/h and gustiness of up to 115 km/h from the previous 120 km/h. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA said the trough or extension of Rosita will still bring light to moderate rain to the western parts of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Wednesday. Flash floods and landslides remain possible, so residents should stay on alert, especially if they live near rivers, in low-lying areas, or in mountainous areas.

In Mountain Province, at least 4 people were killed in a landslide that buried a local office of the Department of Public Works and Highways. A 5-year-old girl was also reported dead in a landslide in Kalinga.

Residents of some coastal areas and landslide-prone areas earlier evacuated ahead of Rosita's landfall. (READ: Cagayan braces for Typhoon Rosita a month after Ompong)

Rosita made landfall in Dinapigue, Isabela, as a typhoon at 4 am on Tuesday, October 30. There was serious damage in the province. (IN PHOTOS: Typhoon Rosita's onslaught in Isabela)

After hitting Isabela, Rosita crossed Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, and La Union. It then left landmass through La Union at 2 pm on Tuesday. (READ: Clearing operations ongoing in typhoon-hit Isabela)

It only weakened into a severe tropical storm early Tuesday evening.

Sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and in the western seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Wednesday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Calayan, the northern and eastern coasts of Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Occidental Mindoro, the western coast of northern Palawan, Isabela, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, and Bataan.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Classes also remain suspended in some areas on Wednesday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, October 31)

Based on Rosita's latest forecast track, it will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon.

Rosita is the Philippines' 18th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA said it does not expect any other tropical cyclone for the rest of the week.

On Thursday, November 1, Northern Luzon is expected to have light to moderate rain due to the tail-end of a cold front.

From Friday to Sunday, November 2 to 4, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao are also seen to have light to moderate rain due to "the southward migration of the tail-end."

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com