The intertropical convergence zone is affecting Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao

Published 5:00 PM, November 04, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will trigger rain in parts of the country on Monday, November 5.

The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet, usually causing low pressure areas or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, November 4, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ is affecting Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Those areas will experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Monday. Residents should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if the thunderstorms become severe.

The rest of Luzon will only have localized thunderstorms on Monday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com