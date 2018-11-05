The intertropical convergence zone will again trigger scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, November 6

Published 5:20 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will continue to bring rain to parts of the country on Tuesday, November 6.

The ITCZ is a belt near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere meet, usually causing low pressure areas or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, November 5, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the ITCZ is still affecting Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

In particular, Palawan, Bicol, the Visayas, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and the Zamboanga Peninsula will have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if the thunderstorms become severe.

The rest of Luzon will only have localized thunderstorms on Tuesday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in November.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com