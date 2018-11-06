The easterlies are warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean

Published 5:00 PM, November 06, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Expect rain in parts of the country on Wednesday, November 7, due to the easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, November 6, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the easterlies are affecting the country.

Caraga, Northern Mindanao, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Central Visayas, Western Visayas, Southern Leyte, and Palawan will have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if the thunderstorms become severe. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Wednesday, mostly in the afternoon or evening. But flash floods and landslides are also possible if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in November.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com