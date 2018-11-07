PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment

Published 8:30 PM, November 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean will continue to affect the country on Thursday, November 8.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, November 7, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected.

Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, in case the thunderstorms become severe. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in November.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com