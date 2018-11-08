Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in the two regions on Friday, November 9

Published 7:50 PM, November 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are expected to affect parts of the country on Friday, November 9.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, November 8, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

Residents of those areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, in case the thunderstorms become severe. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Friday. But there could also be flash floods and landslides if the thunderstorms bring heavy rain.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in November.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com