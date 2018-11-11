A low pressure area is located 440 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Published 5:50 PM, November 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Residents of Mindanao were advised to be on alert as a low pressure area (LPA) was spotted off Surigao del Sur on Sunday afternoon, November 11.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is located 440 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

Due to the trough or extension of the LPA, Mindanao is expected to have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, in case the thunderstorms become severe.

"Maghanda po sa mga susunod na araw dahil magiging maulan dito sa nasabing lugar, sa Mindanao (Prepare in the next few days because it will be rainy in that area, in Mindanao)," said PAGASA Weather Specialist Meno Mendoza in a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Sunday.

The LPA might develop into a tropical depression, too. If it does, it would be given the local name Samuel. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility in November.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The tail-end of a cold front is also affecting the Visayas and Palawan.

Eastern Visayas and Palawan will have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms as well. Flash floods and landslides are also possible.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will only have isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

As for the rest of the Visayas, only localized thunderstorms are expected.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com