Published 5:55 PM, November 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao will continue to bring rain on Tuesday, November 13.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Monday, November 12, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 250 kilometers east of General Santos City.

Due to the trough or extension of the LPA, scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao on Tuesday.

PAGASA warned residents to stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The LPA might also develop into a tropical depression. If it does, it would be given the local name Samuel. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in November.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

If the LPA or potential Samuel maintains its direction, it would cross Mindanao, the Sulu Sea, and then Palawan. The possible exit of the LPA from PAR is on Friday, November 16.

Meanwhile, the rest of Luzon will only have isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com