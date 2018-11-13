The low pressure area will continue to bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, November 14

Published 8:20 PM, November 13, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) off Mindanao will affect Eastern Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday, November 14.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, November 13, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 195 kilometers east northeast of Davao City

Due to the trough or extension of the LPA, scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Eastern Visayas and Mindanao on Wednesday.

Flash floods and landslides remain possible, so residents should stay on alert.

The LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression. If it does, it would be given the local name Samuel. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in November.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

If the LPA or potential Samuel maintains its direction, it would cross Mindanao, the Sulu Sea, and then Palawan. The possible exit of the LPA from PAR is on Friday, November 16.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Visayas will have localized thunderstorms – not due to the LPA – which may bring isolated flooding.

Luzon will only have isolated light rains because of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com