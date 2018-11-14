Residents of the province should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live near rivers, in low-lying areas, or in mountainous areas

Published 12:20 PM, November 14, 2018

What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) that was earlier in Mindanao is now heading for the province of Palawan.

In a bulletin issued 10 am on Wednesday, November 14, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 445 kilometers south southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

PAGASA warned that the LPA will bring moderate to heavy rain to Palawan.

Residents of the province should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live near rivers, in low-lying areas, or in mountainous areas.

PAGASA earlier said that the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression. If it does, it would be given the local name Samuel. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

One to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in November, according to PAGASA.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The possible exit of the LPA or potential Samuel from PAR is on Friday, November 16.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com