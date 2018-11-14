Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan, the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga on Thursday, November 15

Published 6:10 PM, November 14, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Expect more rain in parts of the country on Thursday, November 15, due to the low pressure area (LPA) being monitored all week.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Wednesday, November 14, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 420 kilometers south southeast of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Palawan, the Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga on Thursday.

Residents of those areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live near rivers, in low-lying areas, or in mountainous areas.

PAGASA reiterated that the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical depression. If it does, it would be given the local name Samuel. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

One to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in November, according to PAGASA.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The possible exit of the LPA or potential Samuel from PAR is on Friday, November 16.

Meanwhile, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, and Cagayan Valley will have isolated light rains on Thursday, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Thursday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com