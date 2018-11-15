This tropical depression could enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility in a few days

Published 6:30 PM, November 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Forecasters are monitoring a tropical depression located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Thursday, November 15, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tropical depression is 2,610 kilometers east of Mindanao. It is moving west at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression might enter PAR on Sunday, November 18. If it does, it would be given the local name Samuel. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

At the moment, the tropical depression has maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in November.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, PAGASA continues to monitor the low pressure area (LPA) inside PAR, located 220 kilometers south of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

Palawan, the Visayas, and Mindanao will have scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms on Friday, November 16.

Residents of those areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides, especially if they live near rivers, in low-lying areas, or in mountainous areas.

Meanwhile, the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley will have isolated light rains on Friday, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Friday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com