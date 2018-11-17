The tropical depression will be named Samuel once it is inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday, November 18

Published 6:05 PM, November 17, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The tropical depression located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) is expected to enter on Sunday afternoon, November 18.

In a Facebook Live video shortly before 6 pm on Saturday, November 17, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the tropical depression is already 1,465 kilometers east of Mindanao.

It is moving west at a slightly faster 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

When the tropical depression enters PAR on Sunday, it will be given the local name Samuel. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

At the moment, the tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h. But it could strengthen into a tropical storm while still over water.

The potential Samuel might make landfall either in Northern Mindanao or Eastern Visayas, according to PAGASA Weather Specialist Raymond Ordinario. More detailed forecasts on areas to be affected are expected in the coming days.

Ordinario said the weather disturbance's possible exit from PAR would be on Thursday, November 22.

So far, the Philippines has had 18 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will also trigger isolated light rains in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley on Sunday. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Sunday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com