Published 5:40 PM, November 18, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The trough or extension of Tropical Depression Samuel is expected to bring rain to parts of Mindanao.

In a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Sunday, November 18, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Samuel is already 875 kilometers southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is moving west southwest at a faster 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 15 km/h.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. It could still strengthen into a tropical storm since it remains over water.

PAGASA earlier said tropical cyclone warning signals may be raised in provinces in the eastern parts of the Visayas and of Mindanao beginning Sunday night or Monday morning, November 19.

Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Caraga and Davao Oriental due to Samuel's trough. Residents of those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

Samuel might make landfall either in Northern Mindanao or Eastern Visayas on Tuesday, November 20. More detailed forecasts are expected in the coming days. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to set sail in the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and of Mindanao.

If the tropical depression maintains its speed, it would exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, November 22.

Samuel is the Philippines' 19th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will continue to trigger isolated light rains in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon on Monday. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Monday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com