Several areas in the Visayas and Mindanao are told to prepare for the effects of Tropical Depression Samuel

Published 11:55 AM, November 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under Signal No. 1 late Monday morning, November 19, due to Tropical Depression Samuel.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Samuel is already 605 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is moving northwest at 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. But it could still strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall.

Signal No. 1 is now raised in:

Southern Leyte

Leyte

southern part of Samar

southern part of Eastern Samar

Bohol

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Dinagat Islands

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

Samuel might make landfall in the Siargao-Dinagat Islands area on Tuesday evening, November 20.

PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rain may trigger flash floods and landslides in Caraga, Eastern Visayas, Davao Oriental, Compostela Valley, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Bohol, and Cebu.

The rest of the Visayas and of Mindanao, as well as Bicol, could also experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to set sail in areas under Signal No. 1 as well as in the eastern seaboards of the Visayas and of Mindanao.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Monday for the eastern coast of Samar, the eastern coast of Leyte, Southern Leyte, and Davao Oriental.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

If the tropical depression maintains its speed, it would exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, November 22.

Samuel is the Philippines' 19th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will continue to trigger isolated light rains in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon on Monday. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of Luzon will only have localized thunderstorms on Monday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8.