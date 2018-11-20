But PAGASA warns that Tropical Depression Samuel is still expected to trigger moderate to heavy rain in parts of Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao

Published 11:45 AM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Samuel is no longer expected to intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall on Tuesday, November 20, though it could still do so after crossing land.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Samuel is already 335 kilometers east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte. It is still moving west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. But PAGASA reiterated that Samuel still poses a threat and should not be taken lightly.

The tropical depression is expected to make landfall in the Dinagat-Samar-Leyte area on Tuesday evening.

Signal No. 1 remains raised in:

Masbate including Ticao Island

Romblon

southern part of Oriental Mindoro

southern part of Occidental Mindoro

northern part of Palawan including Cuyo Island and Calamian Group of Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Cebu

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

PAGASA also warned that moderate to heavy rain may trigger flash floods and landslides in the Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Dinagat Islands, and Siargao Island.

Residents of those areas should be on alert, especially if they live near rivers, in low-lying communities, or in mountainous regions. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes have been suspended in parts of the Visayas and Mindanao for Tuesday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, November 20)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to set sail in areas under Signal No. 1 and in the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Tuesday for Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, and the eastern coast of Sorsogon.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

If Samuel maintains its speed, it would exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening, November 22.

Samuel is the Philippines' 19th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will continue to trigger isolated light rains in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon on Tuesday. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

Metro Manila and most of Calabarzon will only have localized thunderstorms on Tuesday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com