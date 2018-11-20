Samuel continues to approach the Leyte Gulf early Tuesday evening, November 20, at a speed of only 15 kilometers per hour

Published 8:30 PM, November 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Samuel slightly slowed down early Tuesday evening, November 20, as it continued to approach the Leyte Gulf ahead of its expected landfall.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Samuel is already 135 kilometers east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

The tropical depression is now moving west northwest at a slightly slower 15 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

It is expected to make landfall "in the area between the southern portion of Eastern Samar and Dinagat Islands" on Tuesday evening.

Samuel has maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. Though it has not yet intensified into a tropical storm, it still poses a threat to parts of the country.

Signal No. 1 remains raised in:

Masbate including Ticao Island

Romblon

southern part of Oriental Mindoro

southern part of Occidental Mindoro

Palawan including Cuyo Island and Calamian Group of Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

Bohol

Cebu

Siquijor

Negros Oriental

Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Camiguin

PAGASA also warned that moderate to heavy rain may trigger flash floods and landslides in the Visayas, Bicol, Mimaropa, the southern part of Quezon, and Dinagat Islands.

Residents of those areas should be on alert, especially if they live near rivers, in low-lying communities, or in mountainous regions. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Classes have been suspended in parts of Luzon and the Visayas for Wednesday, November 21. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, November 21)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to set sail in areas under Signal No. 1 and in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Tuesday for Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, and Aurora.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

Thousands of passengers have been stranded in various ports in the country.

If Samuel maintains its speed, it would exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday evening, November 22.

Samuel is the Philippines' 19th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will still bring isolated light rains to the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon on Wednesday. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

Metro Manila and the rest of the country not affected by either Samuel or the northeast monsoon will only have localized thunderstorms on Wednesday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com