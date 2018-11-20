Aside from Samuel, PAGASA is now monitoring a tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility

Published 6:20 AM, November 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Samuel slightly weakened and accelerated after making landfall on Wednesday, November 21.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Wednesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Samuel is already in the vicinity of Daram, Samar.

It has so far made landfall twice on Wednesday:

Borongan City, Eastern Samar - 2 am

Daram, Samar - 4 am

The tropical depression is now moving west northwest at a slightly faster 25 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

Samuel's maximum winds weakened from 55 km/h to 45 km/h, but its gustiness increased from 65 km/h to 80 km/h.

There are now fewer areas under Signal No. 1:

Masbate including Ticao Island

Romblon

southern part of Oriental Mindoro

southern part of Occidental Mindoro

Palawan including Cuyo Island and Calamian Group of Islands

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

northern part of Cebu

northern part of Negros Occidental

Guimaras

Iloilo

Capiz

Aklan

Antique

Though Samuel has slightly weakened, PAGASA warned that moderate to heavy rain may still trigger flash floods and landslides in Western Visayas, Bicol, Mimaropa, and the southern part of Quezon.

Residents of those areas should stay on alert, especially if they live near rivers, in low-lying communities, or in mountainous regions. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Caraga, Northern Mindanao, and the Zamboanga Peninsula may also experience scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Classes have been suspended in parts of Luzon and the Visayas for Wednesday. (READ: #WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Wednesday, November 21)

Fishermen and others with small sea vessels are also advised not to set sail in areas under Signal No. 1 and in the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Wednesday for Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, and Aurora.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

Thousands of passengers have been stranded in various ports in the country.

If Samuel maintains its speed, it would exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) either on Thursday evening, November 22, or before dawn on Friday, November 23.

Samuel is the Philippines' 19th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Aside from Samuel, PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical storm outside PAR, with the international name Man-yi.

Tropical Storm Man-yi is 2,950 kilometers east of Mindanao, moving west northwest over the Pacific Ocean at 20 km/h. It has maximum winds of 75 km/h and gustiness of up to 90 km/h.

At the moment, Man-yi only has a slim chance of entering PAR, but PAGASA advised the public to continue monitoring updates in case of any changes.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will still bring isolated light rains to the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley on Wednesday. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of Mindanao will only have localized thunderstorms on Wednesday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com