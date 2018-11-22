Typhoon Man-yi might enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, November 24, or Sunday, November 25

Published 8:20 PM, November 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Samuel left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 6 pm on Thursday, November 22, shortly after Man-yi intensified from a severe tropical storm into a typhoon outside PAR.

In a bulletin issued 8 pm on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Samuel is already outside PAR, at 470 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

It is moving west toward Vietnam at a slightly slower 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 30 km/h.

Samuel maintained its strength as it left PAR, with maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h.

The tropical depression had made landfall 6 times, in the following areas:

Wednesday, November 21

Borongan City, Eastern Samar - 2 am

Daram, Samar - 4 am

Caibiran, Biliran - 5 am

Calubian, Leyte - 5:30 am

Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo - 9 am

Thursday, November 22

Roxas, Palawan - 1 am

Samuel was the Philippines' 19th tropical cyclone for 2018. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

The Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone could be Typhoon Man-yi, which might enter PAR on Saturday, November 24, or Sunday, November 25. If Man-yi enters, it would be given the local name Tomas. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

At the moment, the typhoon is already 1,525 kilometers east of the Visayas. It is still moving west northwest at a relatively fast 45 km/h.

Man-yi now has maximum winds of 120 km/h from the previous 105 km/h and gustiness of up to 145 km/h from the previous 130 km/h.

Man-yi or the potential Tomas is unlikely to make landfall, so far. But the public is advised to monitor updates in case this forecast changes. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is expected to continue bringing isolated light rains to Cagayan Valley, the Ilocos Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region on Friday, November 23. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Thursday for Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batanes, Babuyan, Calayan, and Cagayan, due to the northeast monsoon.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.6 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

The rest of the country, not affected by the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Friday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com