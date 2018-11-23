The typhoon is already 1,255 kilometers east of Southern Luzon as of Friday morning, November 23

Published 12:20 PM, November 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The typhoon with the international name Man-yi is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday, November 24.

In a bulletin released past 11 am on Friday, November 23, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Typhoon Man-yi is already 1,255 kilometers east of Southern Luzon.

It is moving northwest at 25 kilometers per hour (km/h), slower than its previous speed of 45 km/h on Thursday, November 22.

If it maintains its speed, it would enter the eastern boundary of PAR on Saturday morning. When Man-yi enters, it will be given the local name Tomas. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Man-yi also strengthened further on Friday morning, and now has maximum winds of 145 km/h from the previous 120 km/h and gustiness of up to 180 km/h from the previous 145 km/h.

The typhoon remains unlikely to make landfall. But the public is advised to monitor updates in case this forecast changes. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

So far, the Philippines has had 19 tropical cyclones in 2018, and Man-yi would be the 20th. The country usually gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year.

Before Man-yi or the potential Tomas, Samuel had left PAR on Thursday as a tropical depression.

Samuel has since strengthened into a tropical storm outside PAR, and was given the international name Usagi. It has no more direct effect on any part of the Philippines, and is heading for Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is still bringing isolated light rains to Cagayan Valley, the Ilocos Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region on Friday. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Friday for Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Calayan, the northern coast of Cagayan, the northern and western coasts of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan, due to the northeast monsoon.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

The rest of the country, not affected by the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Friday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com