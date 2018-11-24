Tomas (Man-yi) moves outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday morning, November 24, but it will reenter in a matter of hours

Published 11:40 AM, November 24, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tomas (Man-yi) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday morning, November 24, but it is expected to reenter within the next 12 to 24 hours.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tomas is already 1,445 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, outside PAR.

It is moving north northeast at the same pace of 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon also maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 145 km/h and gustiness of up to 180 km/h.

Tomas' center easily shifted outside PAR as the typhoon had stayed near the boundary since its entry on Friday night, November 23.

Tomas is still not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.

The typhoon also has no direct effect on any part of the country at the moment, so there are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on Tomas' latest forecast track, it will leave PAR for the second and final time on Wednesday, November 28.

Tomas is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2018. Following Tomas' entry, the country has already hit the average number of tropical cyclones per year, with over a month still remaining in 2018. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is affecting Northern Luzon.

Isolated light rains are again expected in Cagayan Valley, the Ilocos Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region on Saturday. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

A gale warning, however, was issued at 5 am on Saturday for Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Aurora, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar, due to the northeast monsoon.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

The rest of the country, not affected by the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Saturday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com