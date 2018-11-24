Tomas (Man-yi) is expected to reenter the Philippine Area of Responsibility, but it will not have any direct effect on the country

Published 5:15 PM, November 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tomas (Man-yi) remained outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Saturday afternoon, November 24, after exiting in the morning. But it is still expected to reenter PAR.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tomas is 1,515 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

It is slowly moving northeast, from an earlier speed of 15 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The typhoon maintained its strength, with maximum winds of 145 km/h and gustiness of up to 180 km/h. But it is expected to weaken while passing through PAR, as it would interact with cold air from the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Tomas is still not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.

The typhoon also has no direct effect on any part of the country, so there are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on Tomas' latest forecast track, it will leave PAR for the second and final time on Wednesday, November 28.

Tomas is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2018. Following Tomas' entry, the country has already hit the average number of tropical cyclones per year, with over a month still remaining in 2018. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to affect Northern Luzon.

Isolated light rains are again expected in Cagayan Valley, the Ilocos Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region on Sunday, November 25. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

A gale warning, however, was issued at 5 pm on Saturday for Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, Isabela, Aurora, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar, due to the northeast monsoon.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

The rest of the country, not affected by the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Sunday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com