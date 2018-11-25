Tomas (Man-yi) is 1,445 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, as of Sunday evening, November 25

Published 11:35 PM, November 25, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Tomas (Man-yi) stayed just outside the boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday evening, November 25, though it is still expected to reenter within 6 to 12 hours.

Tomas had entered PAR on Friday evening, November 23, remaining just near the boundary. Its center then shifted outside PAR, exiting on Saturday morning, November 24.

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tomas is 1,445 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, slowly moving northwest.

The typhoon slightly weakened, with maximum winds of 130 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 145 km/h and gustiness of up to 160 km/h from the previous 180 km/h.

It is expected to weaken further when it passes through PAR, as it would interact with cold air from the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

Tomas is still not expected to make landfall in the Philippines.

The typhoon also has no direct effect on any part of the country, so there are no areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Based on Tomas' latest forecast track, it will leave PAR for the second and final time on Wednesday, November 28.

Tomas is the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2018. Following Tomas' entry, the country has already hit the average number of tropical cyclones per year, with over a month still remaining in 2018. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will continue to affect Northern Luzon.

Isolated light rains are again expected in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley on Monday, November 26. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

A gale warning, however, was issued at 5 pm on Sunday for Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Camarines Sur, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar, due to the northeast monsoon.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

The rest of the country, not affected by the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Monday. But flash floods and landslides are possible if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com