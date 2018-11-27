Only isolated light rains are expected in parts of Luzon on Tuesday, November 27, due to the northeast monsoon

Published 9:15 AM, November 27, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tomas (Man-yi) weakened further into a low pressure area (LPA) before dawn on Tuesday, November 27, after becoming a tropical depression on Monday night, November 26.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA which used to be Tomas is already 1,050 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes.

Tomas was initially a typhoon, but gradually weakened inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) due to interaction with cold and dry air from the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

It did not make landfall in any part of the Philippines, only staying near the PAR boundary.

No areas were placed under tropical cyclone warning signals. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Tomas had first entered PAR last Friday, November 23. It then left on Saturday, November 24, before reentering on Monday. Its center shifted in and out of PAR because it was so close to the boundary.

Tomas was the Philippines' 20th tropical cyclone for 2018. Following its entry, the country already hit the average number of tropical cyclones per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA said it does not expect any other LPA or tropical cyclone, at least for the next 3 days.

Meanwhile, isolated light rains are expected to continue in the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon on Tuesday, due to the northeast monsoon. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

A gale warning, however, was issued at 5 am on Tuesday for Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, the northern coast of Ilocos Norte, and the northern coast of Cagayan, due to the northeast monsoon.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Tuesday.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com