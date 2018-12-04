Scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in some areas on Wednesday, December 5

Published 8:05 PM, December 04, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are expected to affect the country on Wednesday, December 5.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Tuesday, December 4, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected in Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, Quezon including Polillo Island, Davao del Sur, South Cotabato, and Sarangani.

Residents of those areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Wednesday. But there could also be flash floods and landslides if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in December.

So far, the Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2018 – the average number it gets per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com