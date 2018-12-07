The rain expected in Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas on Saturday, December 8, will be from the easterlies

Published 6:10 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The easterlies or warm winds coming from the Pacific Ocean are expected to affect parts of the country on Saturday, December 8.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Friday, December 7, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms, ranging from light to moderate, are expected in Eastern Visayas and Central Visayas on Saturday.

Residents of those areas should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Light rain will also hit the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley, due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

But due to the northeast monsoon, a gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Friday for Batanes, Calayan, the Babuyan Group of Islands, Ilocos Norte, and Ilocos Sur.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

Meanwhile, the rest of the country will only have localized thunderstorms on Saturday. But there could also be flash floods and landslides if the thunderstorms become severe.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment, whether inside or outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

It earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in December.

So far, the Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2018 – the average number it gets per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com