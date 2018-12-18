The low pressure area is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility either on Wednesday, December 19, or Thursday, December 20

Published 6:10 PM, December 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The state weather bureau is monitoring a low pressure area (LPA) located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Tuesday, December 18, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is 1,070 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

At the moment, the LPA has no effect on the country.

But it is expected to enter PAR either on Wednesday evening, December 19, or early Thursday morning, December 20.

PAGASA said the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone.

But it is expected to bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms to Mindanao this coming weekend, December 22 to 23. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in December.

So far, the Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2018 – the average number it gets per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will affect the whole country on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rain is expected in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga. Residents of these areas must watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

Light rain will also hit the Visayas, Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Mimaropa, Bicol, Quezon, and Aurora. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will only have isolated light rainshowers, which will not have any serious impact, added PAGASA.

Due to the northeast monsoon, a gale warning was also issued at 5 pm on Tuesday for Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, and the eastern coast of Surigao del Norte including the Dinagat Islands.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com