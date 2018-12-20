PAGASA urges Visayas and Mindanao residents to prepare for possible flooding and landslides due to occasional heavy rain

Published 10:42 AM, December 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – State weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said a low pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms in Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday, December 20.

In a video streamed on Facebook, DOST-PAGASA weather specialist Ariel Rojas said that the LPA entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) at 2 am and was spotted at about 955 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur at 3 am. Earlier, the state weather bureau said that the LPA only has a slim chance of developing into a storm.

“Medyo elongated ang shape at unstable ang LPA kaya nagiiba-iba ang lokasyon ng kanyang sentro,” Rojas added. (The LPA is elongated and unstable so its center may change every now and then.)

Rojas also urged residents in the affected areas to prepare for possible flooding and landslides due to occasional heavy rains.

PAGASA raised the orange rainfall warning over the following areas:

Dinagat Island province

Surigao del Norte including Siargao island

Surigao del Sur

Agusan del Norte

Bayugan, Sibagat, Prosperidad, San Luis, Esparanza in Agusan del sur

Camiguin

Davao Oriental

Compostela Valley

Samal City, Davao del Norte

Gingoog city, Magsaysay, Claveria, Talisayan, Balingoan in Misamis Oriental

This means intense rainfall of 15-30mm in an hour can be observed and is expected to continue for the next two hours. This can be equivalent to 4 to 8 gallons of rain per sqm per hour. When Pagasa gives an orange advisory, it means that residents in affected areas should be on alert for possible evacuation. Flooding in affected areas is expected. (READ: How to use PAGASA’s color-coded rainfall advisory)

Meanwhile, PAGASA raised the yellow rainfall warning over the following areas:

The rest of Agusan del Sur

Rest of Davao del Norte

Davao City

Basilan

Sulu

Tawi-Tawi

This means heavy rainfall of 7.5-15 mm in an hour can be observed and is expected to continue for the next two hours. This can be equivalent to two gallons of rain per sqm per hour.

When PAGASA gives a yellow advisory, it means that residents in affected areas should continue monitoring their weather condition. Flooding in low-lying areas is possible.

According to Rojas, Cagayan Valley, the Cordilleras, Bicol region, Aurora, and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with light rains due to the northeast monsoon or amihan. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rains.

In December 2017, more than 200 were killed and 300,000 affected when typhoons Urduja and Vinta hit the country in the days leading to Christmas. – Rappler.com