Moderate to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas and Bicol, while light to heavy rain will hit Mindanao, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa

Published 9:20 PM, December 20, 2018

What's the weather like in your area?

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and the tail-end of a cold front will continue to bring rain on Friday, December 21.

In a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Thursday, December 20, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is now 150 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

PAGASA maintained that the LPA is unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone, but it could hit land in Mindanao.

As for the cold front, it forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Due to the LPA and the tail-end of a cold front, moderate to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas and Bicol on Friday.

There will also be light to heavy rain in Mindanao, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Residents of those areas should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

The rest of Luzon, meanwhile, will only have isolated light rains due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

Due to the northeast monsoon, however, a gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Thursday for the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar, and Eastern Samar.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in December.

So far, the Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2018 – the average number it gets per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8.