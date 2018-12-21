PAGASA warns that light to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Mimaropa, and Caraga on Saturday, December 22

Published 7:25 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – More rain is expected on Saturday, December 22, due to the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Friday, December 21, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is now 617 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The LPA remains unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone, but it has been bringing rain this week.

PAGASA warned that light to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Mimaropa, and Caraga on Saturday.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will also affect Luzon on Saturday.

Light rain is expected in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Aurora, and Calabarzon, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Saturday.

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in December.

So far, the Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2018 – the average number it gets per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com