The second low pressure area might enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Christmas Day

Published 12:15 AM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will bring more rain on Sunday, December 23, while a new LPA has been spotted outside PAR.

In a Facebook Live video past 5 pm on Saturday, December 22, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA inside PAR is now 275 kilometers northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

The LPA remains unlikely to develop into a tropical cyclone. But it is expected to make landfall in Caraga on Sunday, then cross Central Visayas, Northern Mindanao, and Palawan.

PAGASA warned that light to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Mimaropa, Caraga, and Northern Mindanao on Sunday.

Residents of those areas should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, there is another LPA, located 2,435 kilometers east of Hinatuan or still outside PAR.

This second LPA is expected to enter PAR on Tuesday, December 25 – Christmas Day – or on Wednesday, December 26.

It also has a slim chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, but it might make landfall either in Caraga or in the Davao Region by Thursday, December 27, or Friday, December 28.

The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will also affect Luzon on Sunday.

Light rain is expected in Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Calabarzon, and Aurora, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of Mindanao will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Sunday.

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in December.

So far, the Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2018 – the average number it gets per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com