Rainfall warnings are issued for parts of Mindanao, Luzon, and the Visayas on Sunday, December 23, while light to moderate rain hits Metro Manila, Calabarzon, and Central Luzon

Published 9:20 AM, December 23, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's a rainy Sunday, December 23, due to the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

As of Sunday morning, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is located 165 kilometers northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte. It is affecting not just Mindanao but also the Visayas and Bicol.

At 7 am, a yellow rainfall warning was issued for the Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen).

This was followed by an 8 am yellow rainfall warning for Albay and Sorsogon, and then a 9 am yellow rainfall warning for Camarines Norte and Northern Samar.

A yellow rainfall warning means heavy rain is expected within the next 3 hours. Floods are possible in low-lying areas and near rivers, and there could be landslides in mountainous areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon continues to affect Luzon.

PAGASA, in an online post around 8:20 am, said light to moderate rain was hitting Metro Manila, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Cavite, Batangas, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Bataan, and Zambales. The rain could persist for 1 to 3 hours.

The bad weather comes as many Filipinos head for the provinces or make last-minute preparations for Christmas.

Another LPA

PAGASA also continues to monitor the LPA located outside PAR. It earlier said this LPA was 2,435 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

This second LPA is expected to enter PAR on Tuesday, December 25 – Christmas Day – or on Wednesday, December 26.

It has a slim chance of becoming a tropical cyclone, but it might make landfall either in Caraga or in the Davao Region by Thursday, December 27, or Friday, December 28.

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in December.

So far, the Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2018 – the average number it gets per year. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com