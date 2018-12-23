A low pressure area and the northeast monsoon will continue to trigger rain on Monday, December 24

Published 8:35 PM, December 23, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.



MANILA, Philippines – Expect more rain on Christmas Eve or Monday, December 24, due to the low pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

In a bulletin issued past 4 pm on Sunday, December 23, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is now in the vicinity of San Jose de Buan, Samar.

PAGASA warned that light to heavy rain is expected in the Visayas, Caraga, and Bicol on Christmas Eve.

Residents of those areas should stay on alert for possible flash floods and landslides. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The good news – this LPA remains unlikely to develop into a tropical depression and might just dissipate within the next 24 hours.

Northeast monsoon

The northeast monsoon will also continue to affect Luzon on Christmas Eve.

Light to moderate rain will again hit Metro Manila, Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon. Other parts of Luzon will also have isolated rainshowers.

Due to the northeast monsoon, a gale warning was also issued at 5 pm on Sunday for Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, the northern coast of Cagayan, and the northern coast of Ilocos Norte.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

The rest of Mindanao, not affected by either the LPA or the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Christmas Eve.

One more LPA

PAGASA also continues to monitor another LPA, which is still outside PAR, east of Mindanao.

The state weather bureau earlier said that the second LPA could enter PAR on Tuesday, December 25 – Christmas Day – or on Wednesday, December 26.

According to PAGASA Weather Specialist Ezra Bulquerin, there is a chance that this LPA would become a tropical depression. If it does, it would be given the local name Usman. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

More detailed forecasts are expected as the LPA approaches in the coming days.

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in December.

So far, the Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2018 – the average number it gets per year.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com