Published 8:20 AM, December 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Light to heavy rain continued to hit parts of the country on Christmas Eve, Monday, December 24, due to a low pressure area (LPA) and the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan.

In a Facebook Live video past 5 am on Monday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is now 80 kilometers northwest of Cuyo, Palawan.

PAGASA warned the Visayas, Mimaropa, Bicol, the Davao Region, and Caraga to brace for light to heavy rain on Christmas Eve. Flash floods and landslides remain possible in these areas. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The LPA remains unlikely to develop into a tropical depression. It is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Christmas, Tuesday, December 25.

But just as the LPA will leave PAR, another one is expected to enter on Christmas.

The second LPA is already 1,515 kilometers east of Mindanao. Since it remains outside PAR, its track is still uncertain.

But PAGASA said this second LPA could develop into a tropical depression. If it does, it would be given the local name Usman. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

More detailed forecasts are expected in the coming days.

PAGASA earlier said that one to two tropical cyclones could enter or develop within PAR in December.

So far, the Philippines has had 20 tropical cyclones in 2018 – the average number it gets per year.

Northeast monsoon

The northeast monsoon also continues to bring light to moderate rain to Luzon on Christmas Eve. But PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

Due to the northeast monsoon, however, a gale warning was issued at 5 am on Monday for Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, the northern coast of Cagayan, and the northern coast of Ilocos Norte.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

The rest of Mindanao, not affected by either the LPA inside PAR or the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms on Christmas Eve.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com