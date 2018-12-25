Usman, located 900 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, is moving at only 10 kilometers per hour as of Tuesday evening, December 25

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Usman slowed down and maintained its strength on the evening of Christmas, Tuesday, December 25, hours after its entry into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a bulletin issued 11 pm on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Usman is already 900 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It is now moving northwest at a slower 10 kilometers per hour (km/h) from the previous 20 km/h.

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 45 km/h and gustiness of up to 60 km/h. But it could intensify into a tropical storm before hitting land. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

At the moment, Usman has no direct effect on any part of the country yet.

But by Wednesday, December 26, or Thursday, December 27, Signal No. 1 may be raised over provinces in Eastern Visayas and the northern part of the Caraga region.

Moderate to heavy rain may begin affecting Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and the Dinagat Islands on Wednesday evening or Thursday morning.

Residents should watch out for possible flash floods and landslides. Sea travel may also be disrupted as Usman approaches.

The tropical depression could make landfall in Eastern Visayas, possibly in Eastern Samar, on Friday, December 28.

It is expected to leave PAR on Sunday evening, December 30, or on Monday morning, December 31.

Usman is the Philippines' 21st tropical cyclone for 2018. The country's average number of tropical cyclones per year is only 20.



Northeast monsoon

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan has weakened. It will only be felt in extreme Northern Luzon on Wednesday, after affecting the entire Luzon in the past days.

Batanes, the Babuyan Group of Islands, and the Ilocos Region will have light rain, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, not affected by the northeast monsoon, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Due to the northeast monsoon, however, a gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Tuesday for Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Ilocos Norte, and the northern coast of Cagayan.

Seas off those areas are moderate to rough, with wave heights reaching 2.5 meters to 3.1 meters. Fishermen and others with small vessels must be on alert.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8.