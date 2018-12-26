Tropical Depression Usman is already 435 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, as of early Thursday morning, December 27

Published 6:35 AM, December 27, 2018

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – More areas were placed under Signal No. 1 before dawn on Thursday, December 27, as Tropical Depression Usman maintained its strength while heading for land.

In a bulletin issued 5 am on Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Usman is already 435 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It continues to move west northwest at 20 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression still has maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. But it is likely to strengthen into a tropical storm before hitting land. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Signal No. 1 is now raised in:

Sorsogon

Masbate, including Ticao Island

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern part of Cebu including Camotes Islands

Dinagat Islands

Moderate to heavy rain is expected in Bicol, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, and the Dinagat Islands starting Thursday. PAGASA warned these areas to watch out for possible flash floods and landslides.

Usman could make landfall in Eastern Samar on Friday, December 28.

It may then cross the northern parts of Leyte, Cebu, and Panay Island, then the Sulu Sea, Palawan, and West Philippine Sea, before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Monday, December 31.

Though Metro Manila is not directly in Usman's path, light to heavy rain is still expected in the capital region on Friday and on Saturday, December 29.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in areas under Signal No. 1, as well as in the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon, and eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon.

Usman is the Philippines' 21st tropical cyclone for 2018. The country's average number of tropical cyclones per year is only 20. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

Northeast monsoon

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will continue to affect Northern Luzon on Thursday.

Cagayan Valley, the Ilocos Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region will have light rain, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of the country, not affected by either Usman or the northeast monsoon, will only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Thursday.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com