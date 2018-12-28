PAGASA warns that flash floods and landslides are possible in areas in Usman's path

Published 11:50 AM, December 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Usman continued moving toward Eastern Visayas late Friday morning, December 28, ahead of its expected landfall in the evening.

In a bulletin issued 11 am on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Usman is already 230 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar. It is still moving west northwest at 10 kilometers per hour (km/h).

The tropical depression continues to have maximum winds of 55 km/h and gustiness of up to 65 km/h. But it could strengthen into a tropical storm before hitting land. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Signal No. 1 is raised in:

northern part of Palawan including Calamian Group of Islands

Camarines Norte

southern part of Quezon

Marinduque

Romblon

Catanduanes

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

southern part of Occidental Mindoro

southern part of Oriental Mindoro

Cuyo Island

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

northern part of Cebu including Camotes Islands

Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

Guimaras

Antique

northern part of Negros Occidental

Dinagat Islands

Usman is likely to make landfall in Eastern Samar on Friday evening. After hitting land, it will cross Leyte, Panay Island, Sulu Sea, Palawan, and the West Philippine Sea.

Moderate to heavy rain is also expected in the Visayas, Bicol, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon on Friday.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have light to heavy rain from Friday afternoon until Saturday, December 29.

Moderate to heavy rain will also hit Calabarzon, Aurora, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, and Central Visayas on Saturday.

Areas in Usman's path should be on alert for possible flash floods and landslides.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel is risky in areas under Signal No. 1, as well as in the seaboards of Northern Luzon, the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of the Surigao provinces. This is due to both Usman and the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan. (READ: Tropical Depression Usman: Areas where sea travel is suspended)

Based on its latest forecast track, Usman is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility either on Sunday evening, December 30, or on Monday morning, December 31.

Usman is the Philippines' 21st tropical cyclone for 2018. The country's average number of tropical cyclones per year is only 20. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)



Northeast monsoon

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is affecting Northern Luzon on Friday.

Cagayan Valley, the Ilocos Region, and the Cordillera Administrative Region have light rain, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The rest of Mindanao, not affected by either Usman or the northeast monsoon, only have isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms on Friday.

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com