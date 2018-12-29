Though Tropical Depression Usman is now just a low pressure area, rain will continue in parts of Luzon and the Visayas on Saturday, December 29

Published 8:20 AM, December 29, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Usman made landfall in Borongan, Eastern Samar, at 6 am on Saturday, December 29, then weakened into a low pressure area (LPA).

In a bulletin issued 8 am on Saturday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA that used to be Usman is now in the vicinity of Llorente, Eastern Samar.

There are no more areas under tropical cyclone warning signals. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

But PAGASA warned that the LPA will still trigger moderate to heavy rain in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, and Aurora, while light to heavy rain will persist in Metro Manila, the rest of Central Luzon, and the Visayas.

The rain is also partly due to the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan, which is affecting Northern Luzon and Central Luzon on Saturday.

Residents should remain on alert for flash floods and landslides, especially in low-lying communities and in mountainous areas.

PAGASA also warned that sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

Thousands of passengers have been stranded at various ports after sea trips were suspended due to Usman.

The LPA is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday morning, December 31.

Usman was the Philippines' 21st and final tropical cyclone for 2018. The country's average number of tropical cyclones per year is only 20. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com