The low pressure area is 340 kilometers west southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, as of Sunday morning, December 30

Published 11:50 AM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) which used to be Tropical Depression Usman and the tail-end of a cold front are still bringing rain on Sunday, December 30.

In a bulletin released past 11 am on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA is already 340 kilometers west southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

As for the cold front, it forms when an advancing cold air mass displaces warmer air in its path, causing the displaced warm air to rise, which then leads to the formation of clouds and precipitation. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

The LPA and the tail-end of a cold front combined are triggering moderate to heavy rain in Bicol, Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern part of Palawan, including the Calamian and Cuyo groups of islands.

The two weather systems are also bringing light to moderate rain to Metro Manila, the Cordillera Administrative Region, the rest of Cagayan Valley, the rest of Calabarzon, the rest of Central Luzon, and the southern part of Palawan.

PAGASA advised all areas affected by the LPA and the tail-end of a cold front to stay on alert for flash floods and landslides. Usman had already triggered floods and landslides, and also caused damage. (READ: Tribal leader seeks help for displaced Mamanwa families in Samar)

The rest of the country will have generally good weather on Sunday, with only isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan, sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Luzon and in the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

A gale warning was issued at 5 am on Sunday for the following areas:

Marinduque, the northern part of Palawan, the western, eastern and southern coasts of the Mindoro provinces, the southern coast of Batangas, the southern coast of Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island - rough to very rough seas, wave heights of 2.8 to 5 meters

Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora - rough to high seas, wave heights of 2.8 to 7 meters

Northern Samar, Eastern Samar - rough to very rough seas, wave heights of 2.8 to 4.5 meters

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

In total, the Philippines had 21 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country's average number of tropical cyclones per year is only 20. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com