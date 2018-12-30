The northeast monsoon will continue to affect Luzon on the last day of 2018

Published 6:00 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The low pressure area (LPA) which used to be Tropical Depression Usman left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, December 30, but the northeast monsoon or hanging amihan is still affecting Luzon.

In a briefing past 5 pm on Sunday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the LPA was already 580 kilometers southwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, as of 1 pm on Sunday, or outside PAR.

Before weakening into this LPA, Usman brought heavy rain that triggered floods and landslides. At least 35 people died in the region of Bicol alone. (READ: Tribal leader seeks help for displaced Mamanwa families in Samar)

The northeast monsoon, meanwhile, will continue to bring moderate to heavy rain to the northern part of Palawan on Monday, December 31, New Year's Eve.

There will also be light to moderate rain in Cagayan Valley and Aurora.

Flash floods and landslides are possible in those areas, warned PAGASA.

The rest of Luzon will experience light rain from the northeast monsoon as well, but PAGASA said there will be "no significant impact."

The Visayas and Mindanao will have generally good weather, with just isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Also due to the northeast monsoon, sea travel remains risky in the seaboards of Northern Luzon and Central Luzon, the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of the Visayas.

A gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Sunday for the following areas:

Batanes, Calayan, Babuyan, Cagayan, Isabela, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Aurora - rough to high seas, wave heights of 2.8 to 7 meters

northern part of Palawan, Occidental Mindoro - rough to very rough seas, wave heights of 2.8 to 5 meters

the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, the northern and eastern coasts of Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon - rough to very rough seas, wave heights of 2.8 to 5 meters

Northern Samar, Eastern Samar - rough to very rough seas, wave heights of 2.8 to 4.5 meters

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

In total, the Philippines had 21 tropical cyclones in 2018. The country's average number of tropical cyclones per year is only 20. (READ: LIST: PAGASA's names for tropical cyclones in 2018)

PAGASA declared the start of the rainy season last June 8. – Rappler.com