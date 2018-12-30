Here are the top 10 PAGASA stations with the highest amount of rainfall from December 28 to 29

Published 9:05 PM, December 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Tropical Depression Usman dumped large volumes of rainfall in parts of Luzon and the Visayas in just two days.

This is according to data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), released on Sunday, December 30.

Daet, Camarines Norte; Legazpi City, Albay; and Catarman, Northern Samar, had the most rain from Friday, December 28, to Saturday, December 29.

But in Masbate City, Masbate, the rain from Friday to Saturday alone was more than the usual amount of rainfall for the entire month of December.

In several areas, the rain from Friday to Saturday was almost as much as the typical December rainfall.

Below are the top 10 PAGASA stations with the highest amount of rainfall due to Usman.

Usman had weakened into a low pressure area after making landfall in Borongan, Eastern Samar, on Saturday.

Dozens died in the region of Bicol alone, following massive floods and landslides. – Rappler.com