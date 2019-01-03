The rain will be due to the northeast monsoon, says PAGASA

Published 5:40 PM, January 03, 2019

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – The northeast monsoon or hanging amihan will continue to affect Luzon and the Visayas on Friday, January 4.

In a bulletin issued 4 pm on Thursday, January 3, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Cagayan Valley, Aurora, and Quezon will have light rain.

There will also be isolated rainshowers in the rest of Luzon as well as the Visayas.

But PAGASA does not expect any "significant impact" from the light rain. (READ: FAST FACTS: Tropical cyclones, rainfall advisories)

Mindanao, not affected by the northeast monsoon, will only have localized thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, due to the surge of the northeast monsoon, a gale warning was issued at 5 pm on Thursday for the eastern coast of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, the eastern coast of Quezon including Polillo Island, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, the eastern coast of Albay, the eastern coast of Sorsogon, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and the eastern coast of the Surigao provinces including Siargao.

Seas off those areas are rough to very rough, with wave heights reaching 2.8 meters to 4.5 meters.

PAGASA advised fishermen and others with small vessels not to set sail in areas covered by the gale warning. Larger vessels should watch out for big waves.

PAGASA is not monitoring any tropical cyclone at the moment. The forecast for January is zero to one tropical cyclone.

The Philippines gets an average of 20 tropical cyclones per year. – Rappler.com